WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a Warren home was shot at at least 20 times.

According to a police report, officers responded to the home on the 1600 block of SW Hamilton Street around 1:17 a.m. Monday morning.

The caller told police he was laying on his couch when he began hearing gunshots. When officers went inside they could see bullet holes in the walls and windows.

In the back of the home, police found at least 20 bullet holes.

The caller told police he doesn’t know who would shoot up his home or why. No one was reported to be hurt.