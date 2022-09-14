WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police believe a home in Warren was hit by crossfire after they received a call for shots fired.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Pearl Street, SW. around 7:45 p.m. Monday. A resident of the home told police she noticed a small hole on the interior wall of her family room. She also said some drywall dust was on the carpet, according to a police report.

When the resident went outside to look, she found another bullet hole in the front security door and a bullet fragment on the porch.

Police examined the home and confirmed the holes were bullet holes, according to a police report.

Police said there was a call for shots fired earlier in the day. Police were called on reports of five or six shots being fired in that area around 3 p.m. Officers recovered a 9 mm shell casing in the road.

Police believe the home was not the intended target, but was hit in crossfire.