Report: Warren convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Officers were called just after 11 a.m. Thursday to Lil' Macs on Parkman Road

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a convenience store in Warren was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers were called just after 11 a.m. Thursday to Lil’ Macs on Parkman Road.

A clerk said a man with a scarf on his face and large glasses came into the store, pulled a gun and demanded money.

The robber took off toward Stephens Avenue NW.

Police searched the area but didn’t find the man. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

The cashier could only describe the robber as a man wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and had a scarf on his face. The cashier also said the suspect was wearing large sunglasses.

No injuries were reported.