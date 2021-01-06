Report: Wanted man reaches for Warren officer’s Taser while resisting arrest

Police Tased the man twice but said it didn't work

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A wanted man was arrested in Warren Tuesday after police say he reached for an officer’s Taser while resisting arrest.

According to a police report, officers were called to the 200 block of Tod Ave. for a man wearing an ankle monitor acting strangely in the area.

When police got there, they found Maynard Bartholdi Jr. by the dumpsters. An officer asked about the ankle monitor, but the report says Bartholdi was difficult to understand and kept fidgeting with his clothes.

Dispatchers told police Bartholdi was wanted out of Franklin County through adult parole. After overhearing he would be taken to jail, Bartholdi ran off, the report says.

During the chase, police said Bartholdi reached into his coat pocket. Officers used a Taser on Bartholdi twice, but it didn’t work.

Officers said when they were able to bring Bartholdi to the ground, he reached for the Taser and pushed the button, causing it to cycle again.

Bartholdi was taken into custody and taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

Police found a small bag of suspected drugs in his pocket, which were sent to a lab. He could face drug charges in the future.