Report: Vehicle rolls off tow truck bed in Trumbull Co., injures driver

The driver was lifted onto a stretcher and taken to Geauga Hospital

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A tow truck driver in Trumbull County was taken to the hospital after getting hurt while loading a vehicle on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the 3300 block of State Route 88 in West Farmington Township for an injured tow truck driver.

According to the report, the driver was trying to load a vehicle on his flat bed when the vehicle came off, hitting him and rolling into a ditch.

The driver was lifted onto a stretcher and taken to Geauga Hospital. He told officers not all of the straps were fastened on the vehicle, causing it to roll off the flat bed.

There was no reported damage to the vehicle, which was a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe.