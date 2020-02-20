Report: Two women arrested after Youngstown robbery, car chase

Police said the suspects were arrested after a vehicle they were in crashed into a building

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women are facing robbery charges after accusations that they beat up and robbed a woman at a home on Youngstown’s south side.

Teasia May, 24, and Keiante Mackie, 26, were in a car that drove by a home in the 1800 block of Oak Hill Avenue where police were taking a robbery report.

Reports said officers tried to pull the car over but it failed to stop until it crashed through the fence of a Glenwood Avenue car lot and hit the building.

Both women told police they were not driving, and officers did not file failure to comply charges against them.

Police were called to the Oak Hill Avenue home about 4:45 p.m. by a woman who said she was arguing with May and Mackie. The woman reported that the suspects beat her, took her phone and $60.