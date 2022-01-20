BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Boardman shoplifting suspect led officers on a chase starting in Poland Village and ending on Interstate 680 as the vehicle’s engine failed.

Police said they first received a report just after 4 p.m. that a suspect who had been at the Walmart on Doral Drive earlier in the day had returned and stole a 43-inch television. The suspect reportedly left in a 2008 white Ford F-550.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Poland Village police spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the area of Island Drive. Officers tried to pull over the truck but reported that the vehicle would not stop, leading them on a chase, according to a police report.

The chase continued north on I-680 past Western Reserve Road as the vehicle began to experience engine failure. Police reported that a large amount of fluid and smoke was seen coming out of the vehicle.

The vehicle then stopped near the entrance ramp near Western Reserve Road, and the driver got out and ran from the area, according to the report.

Police arrested the suspect near South Avenue.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jacob Feltrop, of Negley, was identified by Walmart employees as the man who took the TV. Police said he was found with a needle and burnt spoon in his pocket.

Feltrop is charged with fleeing and eluding, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drug paraphernalia.