Report: Trumbull County Jail inmate mistakenly released from custody

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County inmate was re-arrested Tuesday after he was mistakenly released from custody.

Just after 4:30 p.m., staff at the jail realized that an inmate, Lynn Williams, had been released by mistake, according to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report. Deputies were asked to help locate Williams and return him to the jail.

According to the report, deputies found Williams at his mother’s home in Warren, where he was taken into custody again after it was explained that his release was a mistake.