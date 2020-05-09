Report: Trumbull County deputies investigate threat made over seized stimulus check

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating a reported threat made to the county’s Child Support Agency last week.

According to a Sheriff’s report, an administrator at the agency reported that on April 29, they received a profanity-filled voicemail from an Akron man. The suspect threatened to “blow up the place,” according to the administrator.

He said they are familiar with the suspect, as he has an open child support case through them.

Several minutes later, workers received a call from a woman claiming to be the girlfriend of the suspect. She told workers that the suspect was drunk and that he didn’t mean anything by the statement, according to the report.

A deputy spoke with the woman the next day, and she told them that the suspect had been drinking as his birthday had just passed. She said he was upset when the subject of stimulus checks came up, as all of the money from his check had been taken, according to the report.

A report was given to the prosecutor’s office for a consideration of charges.