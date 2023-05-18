LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested on gun charges on Friday after being pulled over by Lordstown police on Highland Avenue.

Savion Woodall, 21, of Warren, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and having weapons while under disability (due to previous weapon offense convictions).

Reports say that during a traffic stop, an officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana, leading to a search of the vehicle where marijuana and other illegal drugs were found, along with a firearm.

Upon investigating the firearm further, police discovered the firearm was entered as stolen by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office from a report made earlier in the year.

After a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in Newton Falls Municipal Court, the charges were bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury.