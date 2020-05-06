Report: Thief climbed over 30 feet to steal cable from Youngstown business

Reports noted officers had a call Sunday for two men carrying a large amount of copper cable on the Center Street Bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said someone climbed 30 feet over the weekend to take an electrical cable worth $50,000.

Youngstown officers were called about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to a 1290 Poland Ave. business that operates in one of the old buildings belonging to Republic Steel. An employee there told police he tried to operate a crane but the crane had no power.

When the employee checked around, he discovered that the electrical cable was gone. Someone would have had to climb 30 feet to dislodge the cable, reports said.

Reports noted officers had a call Sunday for two men carrying a large amount of copper cable on the Center Street Bridge, but they were not able to answer the call because the call when other higher-priority calls needed answered.