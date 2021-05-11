Report: Tesla driver ‘barks’ at Boardman Verizon employees, drops pants

Employees said the customer got angry and made a spectacle of himself at the store

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Employees at Verizon in Boardman filed a police report after a customer made a spectacle of himself at the store.

According to the police report, a man came to the Verizon on Route 224 Saturday and asked to make some changes to his account.

The employee told him he was not authorized to make changes to the account, which made the customer angry, the report states.

The customer then began to swear and bark like a dog at the employees, the report says.

When the employees told the customer they were going to call the police, the man said he didn’t care, and that he had just gotten out of jail and wanted to fight.

He left but before he got into his blue Tesla to drive away, he dropped his pants, exposing his buttocks to the employees, according to the report.

Police searched the area for the suspect but did not find anyone.