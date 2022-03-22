AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a teen driver after a car chase in a stolen vehicle that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

According to a police report, officers first spotted the vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Monday as it went through a red light near Idaho Road, turning into Mahoning Avenue. Police had received a report to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, which was taken from the Dollar General on Market Street, and reported that the vehicle matched the description of the one that was stolen.

Police said the driver of the white Kia K5 ignored an officer’s attempts to pull the vehicle over. This led to a chase that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour through Austintown, eventually ending as the vehicle drove over stop sticks at the intersection of Kirk and S. Raccoon roads.

The vehicle began to slow down and pulled into a driveway in the 3000 block of S. Meridian Rd.

Police said the driver then got out of the car and ran between houses in the area and behind a shed. An officer hit him with a Taser and tackled him, taking him into custody, according to a police report.

Police identified the suspect as a 16-year-old boy. He was charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

Officers also reported taking a passenger who also ran into custody, saying he was on probation for another incident involving a stolen gun and vehicle.