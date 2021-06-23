Report: Teen arrested in connection to ‘330 Boys’ gang fight in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) -A teen was arrested after police were called to a fight in which several people were involved.

According to a police report, officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to an auto dealership on Market Street where witnesses saw several people fighting.

When the officer arrived, they saw three teens walking away from where the fight was reported. The teens had red marks on them and two were spitting blood.

The officer recognized one of the teens as being involved in an earlier fight at the Boardman YMCA.

One of the teens who appeared to have the most severe injuries said they had been fighting with the “330 Boys” gang.

None of the teens cooperated when police tried to get their identities. Two of them took out their cellphones and began recording officers. When asked to stay off their cellphones, one replied, “(Expletive) you! I didn’t do anything. I can be on this if I want to.” Another said, “Don’t tell him sh**,” according to the police report.

The teens continued to be combative with officers and continued recording on their cellphone, according to the report.

One teen ran away and a chase ensued, the report stated. The officer announced several times that he intended to deploy his Taser, but the teen didn’t stop, according to the police report. The officer deployed his Taser twice on the teen, and he was taken into custody.

The teen continued to threaten officers and told one of them, “You better hope you don’t have a daughter,” according to the police report.

The teen was treated at Akron Children’s Hospital and then taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.