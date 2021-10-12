Report: Suspects get away after Boardman police chase

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police reported that a driver and passenger jumped out of a stolen vehicle as a Boardman police officer was following it Thursday night.

According to a police report, the officer first spotted the vehicle on Southern Boulevard and followed it to Webster Avenue.

The officer then noticed that both the driver’s and passenger’s doors were open and that the vehicle was rolling northbound down Webster without anyone in it.

The officer chased one of the vehicle’s occupants, but the man got away, according to the report.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area and used a K-9 to try to track down the suspects but were unable to find them.

Police received a report that one of the men may have left the area in a maroon or burgundy-colored Chevrolet Malibu.