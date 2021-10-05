Report: Suspect’s debit card found next to gun following Youngstown chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Monday were able to find a man they were chasing on the South Side after they found his debit card next to a gun in a backyard.

Samarr Weatherly, 23, of Hillsdale Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a warrant in a previous gun case. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said Weatherly was the driver of a car police tried to pull over about 4:05 p.m. at East Ravenwood Avenue and Erie Street for an improper turn.

The car failed to slow down, however, and did not stop until it came to a drive in the 100 block of East Ravenwood Avenue, reports said. The driver, who police said was Weatherly, ran out of the car and ran through a back yard toward Hilton Avenue.

Police lost him but they did find a loaded .40-caliber handgun in a nearby back yard. Next to the card was a debit card with Weatherly’s name, reports said. Reports said a records check found the gun was stolen from Aliquippa, Pa.

In the car officers, found documents showing Weatherly lived at a home in the 200 block of East Ravenwood Avenue. Reports said police went to the home and got permission to enter from the homeowner. They found Weatherly in an attic, though the entrance was partially obscured by clothes, reports said.

Weatherly was wanted for a probation violation stemming from a 2018 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. That conviction prohibits him from having a gun.