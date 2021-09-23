Report: Suspected prowler damaged Boardman police cruiser during arrest

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a suspected prowler fought with Boardman officers and damaged a police cruiser during his arrest on several felony warrants Wednesday.

Michael Truman, 42, now faces charges of obstructing official business, resisting arrest and felony vandalism.

Early Wednesday morning, officers were called to the area near the Wagon Wheel Motel, where a man had reportedly been wandering around near the vacant bank next door.

Police stopped Truman near Market Street and Rockdale Avenue, and he denied being near the bank, though he matched the description of the suspect, according to a police report.

Police said Truman was found to have warrants for his arrest out of Lorain County, and he was carrying a knife and a metal rod, which he told officers was a tool for his girlfriend’s hair.

When informed of his warrants, the report stated that Truman ran from officers across Market Street. An officer hit him with a Taser and tackled him in the northbound lanes in front of a tire shop after reporting that Truman refused to obey commands.

Police said during his arrest, Truman ripped the windshield wiper off of the police cruiser.