Report: Suspect wielding knife chased man around Girard gas station

An employee reported seeing the man chasing the victim around with a folding knife

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for a man’s arrest after an incident with a knife at a Girard gas station.

According to a police report, officers called to the Sunoco gas station on S. State Street last Tuesday were told a man was chasing another man with a knife.

Officers said when they got there, the victim and suspect had already left. The victim went to the police station to make a statement, however.

The victim told police he was at a gas pump when the suspect, 18-year-old Marko Sowell, pulled up next to him and got out of his vehicle holding a folding knife. He said Sowell then began chasing him with the knife through the parking lot and into Sunoco, according to the report.

He said the employee was able to hold a door closed to keep Sowell from getting inside and that Sowell then left the area.

According to the report, the victim said he wasn’t hurt and didn’t want to press charges. He told police he made a statement so he wouldn’t be charged for what happened at the gas station.

A gas station employee reported hearing the victim threaten to burn the suspect’s house down but reported seeing the suspect chasing the man with the knife.

After getting a copy of surveillance video, police filed aggravated trespass, inducing panic and felonious assault charges against Sowell. A warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.