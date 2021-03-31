Report: Suspect tries to drive away with ATM machine in Youngstown

Officers found the ATM lying on the ground about 20 feet away from its base

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators say someone tried to drive away with an ATM machine in Youngstown on Tuesday.

Officers were called about 8:50 p.m. to a business in the 800 block of East Midlothian Boulevard, where reports said witnesses told police someone wrapped a chain around an ATM machine, attached the chain to a truck and tried to drive away.

The police report did not say how the ATM broke loose from the chain, but officers found it lying on the ground about 20 feet away from its base.

Investigators say the incident was captured on video.