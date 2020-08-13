Report: Suspect tried stabbing woman, bit Boardman police officer

Friends of the suspect reported that Worsley had been acting strangely

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a suspect bit a Boardman officer during an investigation of a reported stabbing.

Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 7400 block of West Boulevard, where they received a report that a suspect tried to stab a woman in an apartment.

Police said when they arrived, the spotted 19-year-old Cinile Worsley, who matched the description of the suspect, in the hallway of the apartment complex. Officers ordered him at gunpoint to place his hands behind his back, but Worsley would not comply, according to a police report.

Police said Worsley tried to get away from officers, shouting that they weren’t going to take him anywhere. Officers used a taser on Worsley, but reported it had little effect on him.

According to the report, officers took Worsley to the ground, and during the arrest, Worsley bit one of the officers’ wrists.

Police said medical crews had to give Worsley a sedative due to his aggressive behavior. He wouldn’t tell officers where he was from only that this “was the devil’s land,” according to the report.

Officers spoke to two people who knew Worsley. They said he knocked on their apartment door, and when asking him what was wrong, they said he shook his head and continued walking down the hall. Due to his strange behavior, they locked the door.

The witnesses told police they then noticed a text from Worsley’s girlfriend. She sent a message that Worsley had dragged her out of the shower and tried stabbing her, according to the report.

They then called police and reported that Worsley had been sending strange text messages over the past several days.

Worsley faces charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.