GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Police arrested a suspect they say threatened to snap their K-9’s neck.

Police were called Tuesday afternoon to the Liberty Plaza, where they received a report from a caller that a man with warrants for his arrest had threatened him. The caller told police that Kristopher Bullard, 31, of Woodstock, Virginia, had attacked him during a fight near Arby’s. The caller said he ran away and that he last saw Bullard running northbound down Belmont Avenue.

According to a police report, an officer saw Bullard walking from behind a building in the area and ordered him to comply at with orders at gunpoint.

The report states that Bullard “took an aggressive stance” and asked, “What are you going to do, shoot me?” Bullard would not lay on the ground, and when told a K-9 would be brought to the scene, Bullard said, “I will snap that dog’s neck,” according to the report.

Police said the K-9, Leo, was deployed and grabbed Bullard’s hip but that Bullard tried to grab the dog by the throat. An officer was then involved in a struggle with Bullard to keep him from attacking the dog, the report stated.

Police took Bullard into custody after hitting him with a stun gun and handcuffing him. He was charged with resisting arrest, intimidation and harassing a police dog.

According to the report, Bullard also had warrants for his arrest for a felony domestic violence charge in Boardman and a felonious assault charge in Warren. Bullard was identified as the suspect who badly beat a woman in Warren on March 27, reports state.