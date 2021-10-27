Report: Suspect said man in Cookie Monster shirt with AK-47 started South Side gunfire exchange

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of exchanging gunfire with another group of men earlier this month on the South Side Wednesday waived his preliminary hearing in municipal court.

A Mahoning County grand jury will now take up charges of felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business against Julian Hicks-Montgomery, 20.

Hicks-Montgomery is free on bond after he was arrested Oct. 10, along with a 14-year-old, after police answered a gunfire call about 4:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Tampa Avenue.

Hicks-Montgomery was able to post $10,000 bond, and that bond was continued Wednesday.

Reports said nearby officers also heard the gunfire from multiple weapons — including an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle — about the same time people in the area began calling 911.

Officers spotted two people in the area that matched the description of some of the people carrying guns, Montgomery-Hicks and the 14-year-old, reports said.

Police chased both suspects on foot, catching the juvenile in front of a home in the 900 block of Cornell Avenue. Reports said another man was found hiding in the bushes at a home in the same block. That man gave police several fake names and birthdates and was eventually arrested as a John Doe, reports said.

Montgomery-Hicks was found nearby, covered in dirt and breathing heavily while talking on a phone, reports said. Reports said he was searched, and police found a loaded 9mm handgun in his waistband.

Reports said Montgomery-Hicks told police he was walking home after playing basketball when another group of men — one of them wearing a Cookie Monster shirt and holding an AK-47 — began shooting at him. Montgomery-Hicks told police that he ran and pulled his gun and tripped and fired a round, reports said.

No one was injured in the gunfire.

