Report: Suspect runs from Warren officer by jumping into icy river

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Cleveland man with warrants for his arrest jumped in the icy Mahoning River in an attempt to get away from an officer.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Lovers Lane and Caleb Road NW, according to a police report.

Police said during a traffic stop, 27-year-old Kenneth Reed ran away, diving into the nearby river.

“Reed hit the icy water and appeared to immediately regret his decision,” an officer wrote in his police report. The officer further reported that Reed attempted to swim across the river, but it appeared that he would be unable to do so, as he was slowing down and running out of breath.

According to the report, Reed then began swimming back to shore, but as he was doing so, was dropping items from his clothing into the water. Police said he also left the jacket floating in the river.

Officers who were called to the area arrested Reed along the riverbank. Police were unable to determine what he dropped in the river, the report stated.

He was charged with driving without a license, a turn signal violation and open container, after police reported finding an open container of Crown Royal Regal Apple in the vehicle that he was driving.

Police said he also had warrants for his arrest on felonious assault, theft and extortion charges.