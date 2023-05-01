LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers in Liberty Township were engaged in a high-speed pursuit last Thursday, reaching speeds up to 80 miles per hour.

According to Liberty Township Police, at 2:09 a.m. Thursday, an officer observed a white Chevrolet Trailblazer moving at very high speeds through the intersection of Logan Way and Colonial Drive.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but after failing to stop, he engaged in a pursuit, according to a police report.

The chase reached speeds up to 80 miles per hour on residential roads, before stopping in the 100 block of Gypsy Lane. The driver then got out of the car and ran away, and the officer continued the chase on foot with the help of the Youngstown Police Department but could not apprehend the suspect, the report stated.

Officers deployed their K9, Shelby, in an attempt to find the suspect. However, the suspect was not found.

A few hours later, the owner of the vehicle involved in the chase called police to report that it had been stolen overnight. The man said he believed that he left the keys in the car before going to bed.

Police noted in their reports that the driver involved in the chase matched the description of the owner. Police also noted that the owner had multiple suspensions on his license.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and charges haven’t been filed yet.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.