Report: Suspect jumps out of second-story window before being stunned by Youngstown police

It took three bursts from a stun weapon before Kalen Robinson could be taken into custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) —Reports said a Warren man Thursday jumped out the second-story window of a South Side home after Youngstown police were called there for a fight.

It took three bursts from a stun weapon before Kalen Robinson, 26, could be taken into custody after he ran away, reports said. He is currently in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of domestic violence and obstructing official business.

Police were called about 1:50 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of East Boston Avenue for a report of a fight. When they arrived, a 28-year-old woman ran out the back door screaming.

Reports said she told police that Robinson pinched and slapped her. She said he was inside the house with the doors locked with her seven children, ranging in age from 8 to 1-month-old twins.

Police surrounded the home and knocked on the door, but Robinson ignored several requests to come out, although the children did leave and go to their mother, reports said.

At some point, Robinson jumped and was chased by police, according to the report. Police said he refused to stop and was hit twice with the stun weapon, but it had no effect.

Robinson stumbled and fell and fought with officers until they stunned him a third time, reports said.