Report: Suspect found with gun, drugs during surveillance in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police, drug enforcement agents and postal inspectors Tuesday found a loaded gun, pills and marijuana in the car of a man under surveillance.

Michael Jagel, 34, of Redfern Drive, is in the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges as well as a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at Sheridan Road and Weston Avenue.

Reports said police, members of the Youngstown Drug Enforcement Administration and postal inspectors were watching a nearby home for a package of 500 Adderall pills that were being delivered by mail.

Reports said a Mercedes Benz driven by Jagel pulled into the drive of the home where the package was left on the front porch, and Jagel took the package and drove away before he was pulled over.

Jagel told authorities he had a gun, and they found a loaded 9mm pistol in his waistband, reports said.

Also in the car was marijuana, pills and a small amount of cash, according to investigators.