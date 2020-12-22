Report: Suspect found hiding in trash can after police chase, crashing into Youngstown houses

Police said the driver of a stolen car crashed into two houses on Ravenwood Avenue Monday evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say the driver of a stolen car led officers on a chase through Youngstown’s south side Monday evening, hitting a couple of houses in the process.

The chase began while police were investigating a stolen vehicle report at Big A’s on Glenwood Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Police said when they got there, three men got into a silver Pontiac G6 and left the area, leading officers on a chase.

According to a police report, the chase ended after the vehicle crashed into the front porch of 327 Ravenwood Ave. and hit the side of 325 Ravenwood Ave.

The report says the men inside the vehicle then got out and ran away toward Ferndale Avenue.

Police said they found one of the suspects, Robert Manigault, hiding in a trash can. Police said he had a large bag of what appeared to be cocaine, an unlabeled bottle with three pills — some of them crushed — inside and $419 in cash.

Crews took him to the hospital after he vomited and complained of head and neck pain.

Police said while waiting for treatment, he tried to run away from the hospital and was tackled by an officer. He was taken to jail after his treatment on charges of possession of drugs, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Police reported finding evidence in the vehicle involved in the chase, including a cell phone and a driver’s license belonging to another man.