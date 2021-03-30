Report: Suspect drops pants during OVI investigation in Austintown

Matthew Bacliar is charged with OVI, resisting arrest and public indecency, along with traffic violations

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man dropped his pants, exposing himself to officers, during a DUI investigation in Austintown.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. last Tuesday after officers pulled over a vehicle on Oakwood Avenue at Winchester Avenue, according to a police report.

The report says the driver was speeding, didn’t come to a complete stop at a stop sign and appeared to go left of center while an officer was following him.

Police said the driver, identified in the report as Matthew Bacliar, smelled like alcohol and seemed like he was in a fight recently because he was bleeding from multiple cuts and his lip was swollen.

Bacliar told the officer he was coming from a local bar, where he had been involved in a large fight with multiple people, the report states.

According to the report, the officer had Bacliar step out of the vehicle and he patted Bacliar down. The officer said Bacliar then widely spread his legs and dropped his pants below his buttocks, despite being asked to pull his pants up.

Bacliar told the officer, “I’ll spread them real good for you, officer,” and “You like that, I know you like that,” according to the report.

Police said Bacliar continued to pull his pants down, exposing himself to officers on the scene. Officers took him to the ground and arrested him because they said he refused to obey commands.

He was charged with OVI, resisting arrest and public indecency, along with traffic violations.

An attorney entered a not guilty plea to the charges on Bacliar’s behalf, and a hearing was set for May 10, according to court records.