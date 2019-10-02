Report: Struthers woman threw crack pipe in trash at scene of Youngstown overdose

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers woman was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges after police responded to a suspected overdose at a South Side store Tuesday afternoon.

Reports said police were called about 3:05 p.m. to Conroy’s Party Shop on South Avenue. When they arrived, paramedics were treating a man lying on the ground with the opiate antidote naloxone before he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Reports said witnesses told police that a woman with the man, Nicole Corbett, 41, of Sexton Street in Struthers, had thrown a crack pipe in a trash can. Reports said police found a crack pipe in the trash.

When police went to search Corbett, she had a bag of crack cocaine balled up in her fist and officers found another crack pipe in her bra, reports said.

Corbett was booked into the jail on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.