Report: Struthers man arrested after fight with police officer in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after police say he attempted to hit an officer while he was intoxicated.

Larry Brabant, 29, of Struthers, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and assault on a police officer.

Police say that they were called to Mathews Road near the Interstate 680 overpass bridge. When officers appeared, they say that they witnessed Brabant in a Browns jersey stumbling at the 1700 block of Mathews Road.

Police say that after resisting arrest, Brabant attempted to hit the police officer. The officer then took Brabant to the ground.

After Brabant attempted to hit him again, reports said the officer hit him in the left side of his face.

The report states that Brabant was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center for injuries. He is currently in the Mahoning County Jail.