YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center after she was wounded about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in a shooting on the South Side.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the woman was shot at a home in the 300 block of Mistletoe Avenue during an argument with a family member.

Reports said the woman went to her son’s house on Mistletoe Avenue and the two began arguing. After several minutes, the woman got a gun out of her car and pressed it against her son’s head, reports said. The son grabbed the gun and the two began struggling before the gun went off twice.

The woman, who was wounded in the chest, drove away to her mother’s house in the 2000 block of South Heights Avenue before calling 911, according to the report.

Simon said detectives are investigating. No charges have been filed yet.