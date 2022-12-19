SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a Salem man on several charges after a traffic stop Saturday in the city.

Phillip Cline, 49, faces charges of endangering children, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as traffic charges.

Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle just before 4 p.m. on Sharp Avenue near W. Pershing Street. According to a police report, the police department’s K-9 alerted the presence of an odor of narcotics in the vehicle.

Police reported seizing contraband, as well as several items that were stolen from a business in Salem. Further investigation revealed additional stolen items from a nearby residence that had been stolen the previous evening, according to the report.

Police arrested the driver, Cline. Children who were in the vehicle at the time were turned over to their mother.

Cline was arraigned Monday when he pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 27, according to court records.