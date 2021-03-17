Report: Stolen gun from Brookfield found during Liberty traffic stop

A passenger inside the vehicle, later identified as 20-year-old Terrence Douglas, of Youngstown, was arrested on gun charges

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A gun reported stolen from Brookfield was found during a traffic stop in Liberty.

According to a police report, officers pulled over a driver at about 10:58 p.m. Saturday for an illegal turn from Belmont Avenue onto Gypsy Lane.

A passenger inside the vehicle, later identified as 20-year-old Terrence Douglas, of Youngstown, was arrested on gun charges after police said they found a loaded Hi-Point C9 9 mm handgun under the passenger seat where Douglas was sitting.

Police said Douglas admitted that the gun was his and that he recently bought the firearm for $100.

The gun was reported stolen out of Brookfield, according to the police report.

Douglas was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.