Report: Stolen car involved in chase in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car chase on Market Street in Warren ended with two people arrested and a stolen car being recovered.

On Thursday afternoon, Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a car that had been reported as stolen parked at the Fastlane food store. Deputies say when they turned on their lights to make contact, the driver, 25-year-old Darrnell Hines, Jr., pulled out of Fastlane and took off down Southern Boulevard, turning onto West Market Street and reaching speeds of around 50 miles per hour.

Reports say during the chase, Hines was seen throwing two bags containing a white powder out of the car before eventually stopping the chase at an apartment building.

The bags thrown from the vehicle were found later by police, according to the police report.

Hines was charged with failure to comply, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, possession of drugs, driving under suspension and failure to use turn signal and was transported to the Trumbull County Jail.

The passenger in the car, Dezavon Triniece Grant, was also arrested by Warren police on charges of interfering in the arrest of Hines.