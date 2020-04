Repairs to the Shell gas station were being made on Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Shell station at 3200 Market St. has been closed after reports said a stolen car knocked over a gas pump about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Reports said that caused a fire which caused $25,000 damage.

Workers inside shut off the pump and firefighters poured foam on the fire, reports said.

Repairs were being made late Wednesday morning. There were no injuries.

Reports are not clear if the car was towed by police or if anyone was arrested.