Report: Staff at Liberty hotel find naked man in closet

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Staff at the Quality Inn in Liberty Township reported finding a naked man in a housekeeping closet Wednesday morning.

They called police just after 9:30 a.m. after finding the man while collecting housekeeping supplies.

According to a police report, the suspect was gone before officers arrived but they found him — dressed — sitting on a WRTA bus bench in front of Crabby Bob’s Crab Company.

The suspect, 46-year-old Kevin Little, admitted to being at the Quality Inn and falling asleep in the closet, according to the report.

Police learned Little had a warrant for his arrest on a probation violation and had been previously warned not to return to the Quality Inn, according to the report.

Police said Little also had loose jewelry in his pockets that he could not explain.

They arrested Little and charged him with public indecency, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Little pleaded not guilty to the charges and bond was set at $5,000 Thursday.

