YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio is home is beautiful wildflowers. The best time to get a look at them is in spring. Wildflower season in Ohio starts in late March and progresses through the middle of May.

Beaver Creek State Park in Columbiana County has plenty of white trilliums, not to mention local parks such as Mill Creek, Mosquito Lake and parks in local municipalities.

ODNR provides an Ohio Wildflower Bloom Report that lets you know the best places to view wildflowers as they bloom. Week 1 of the report features the trillium.

The Ohio Wildflower Bloom Report is updated weekly from March to the middle of May.

Wildflower hikes are planned this year at Harrison Lake State Park in Fayette on March 27 and Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro on April 1 that will guide you along the trails in search of these signs of spring. Hocking Hills State Park will host the Wildflowers and Waterfall Hike, which happens every weekday from April 23-29.

You can even download a checklist and cross off all the flowers you’ve seen!