Report: Shoplifter headbutts Family Dollar employee in Warren

The manager of Family Dollar said she was trying to stop shoplifters when one of them headbutted her

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A manager of a Family Dollar store in Warren reported that she was head-butted by a shoplifter when she tried to stop her from stealing from the store.

The robbery at the store on Parkman Road was reported around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The manager told police that two women were filling up a shopping cart. While she was helping a customer at the register, she said the women ran out of the store, according to a police report.

The report states that the two women then tried to load the merchandise in their vehicle, but the manager tried to stop them. One of the women then headbutted the manager, according to the report.

Police say the manager tried to get a picture of the license plate, but the other woman blocked her view. She was able to get a photo of one of the women, police said.