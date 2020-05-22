Report: Shoplifter facing charges after scuffle with officers at Boardman Walmart

It's not the first time that Floyd has been arrested on such charges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing robbery and assault charges after a struggle with officers following a shoplifting attempt at the Boardman Walmart, according to a police report.

Breiash Floyd, 23, was arrested Thursday night at the store, along with 28-year-old Amber Floyd and 25-year-old Tiesha Howell, who each face theft charges.

Police were called to the store around 8 p.m. by a loss prevention officer, who reported trying to stop the three women who she reported refused to stop and got into a silver Acura SUV with a temporary tag.

Police spotted the suspects and ordered them out of the car, escorting them to the loss prevention office, where they were identified as the shoplifters by the Walmart employee.

According to a police report, when the suspects were informed that they were being arrested on theft charges, Breiash Floyd charged at an officer, pushing past him and running away. At some point, an officer hit Floyd with a Taser but said the Taser had no effect and Floyd continued pulling away from officers, the report stated.

Police stunned her again and reported that she kicked one of the officers while being taken to the police cruiser.

Breiash Floyd faces charges of robbery, assault on a police officer, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

It’s not the first time that Floyd has been arrested on such charges.

Floyd and Howell were arrested in August of 2017 after a scuffle with a Sears employee over reportedly stolen items.