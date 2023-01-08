SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon Police are investigating a shooting in the city late Saturday night.

Chief Edward Stabile says officers responded to W. Budd Street between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway around 9:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

According to police, officers found 17-year-old Gavin Beighley suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso and had him transported to Sharon Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injury.

This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Sharon Police department through the Mercer County 911 Center at 724-662-6110.

The Mercer County Coroner’s Office and the District Attorney’s office are assisting in the ongoing investigation.