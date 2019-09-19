Report: School resource officer elbowed during fight at Boardman High

The officer reported taking the girl down to the ground and handcuffing her after she hit him in the stomach

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman police officer reported being elbowed in the stomach during a fight at Boardman High School on Wednesday.

The school resource officer reported that the fight started with two girls who were yelling at one another in the cafeteria. Multiple staff members intervened, and the officer escorted one girl out of the cafeteria while a staff member took the other, according to a police report.

At that time, police reported that another fight started in the cafeteria involving others.

The officer reported that one of the girls refused to comply with orders, so he took her arm and shoulder and tried to get her out of the cafeteria. The officer reported that at that time, the girl yelled to “get the f**k” off her and then drove her elbow and forearm into his stomach.

According to a police report, the officer had to take her to the ground and place her into handcuffs while other officers arrived.

Staff members at the school reported the girls involved in the fight were trying to hit each other with lunch trays before the officer intervened, the report stated.

Police said the girl who elbowed the officer was taken to the hospital, was cleared of any injuries and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of assault on a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.

Other charges are pending during an investigation of the fight. Police said those involved were not arrested, but they were removed from the school until further notice.