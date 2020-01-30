Report: Robbery suspect threatens ‘curse’ and death on Boardman barber

Police are investigating after a barber told officers a man tried to rob him as he was cutting a customer's hair

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police are investigating after a barber told officers that a man tried to rob him as he was cutting a customer’s hair.

According to a police report, officers were called Tuesday afternoon to Dom’s Barbershop on Market Street.

A barber there told police he was cutting a customer’s hair when a man walked in around 12:45 p.m. and asked him for $5. When he said no, the suspect said, “Give me all the money or I’ll kill you,” “I’m going to put a curse on you,” and “You are going to die,” according to the police report.

The barber said he confronted the man with his barber’s blade and he ran out of the store.

The customers ran out, too, according to the report.

The barber described the suspect as being over 6 feet tall with a beard, black hair and “rotting teeth.” He was wearing dark blue jeans, khaki pants, and had a plastic bag wrapped around his hand.

Police have a suspect in mind based on earlier reports of a man going door to door asking for money who matches the same description.

The incident remains under investigation.