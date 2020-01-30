Report: Robber thanks employee after stealing money from Boardman store

A man came up to the counter and pointed a gun at an employee, demanding money from the register

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery reported at a business in Boardman Monday evening.

The incident happened at Family Dollar on Market Street around 5:49 p.m.

According to the police report, a man came up to the counter and pointed a gun at an employee, demanding money from the register.

The employee took out the register drawer and placed it on the counter. After taking cash from the register, the robber said “thank you” and walked out of the store, the report said.

While reviewing surveillance footage of the robbery, police said they watched the robber walk around the store for a few minutes before pointing a black handgun at the employee.

After leaving, police said the man ran northbound down the sidewalk.

The robber was described as a black man in his early 20s, about 6′ tall and 155 pounds and wearing a black mask, black jacket (possibly North Face brand), white-washed blue jeans and pink gloves.

A K-9 unit was called in from the Struthers Police Department to help track down the robber, who wasn’t located.