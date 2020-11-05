Report: Road rage incident on I-80 leads into Girard

The victim told police that the truck driver tried to push him off the roadway while he was taking the exit ramp to S. State Street in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a road rage incident that happened in Girard last week.

On Oct. 28, a driver said he and his wife were heading westbound on I-80 in Hubbard Township around 6 p.m. when they got involved in a road rage incident.

According to the report, the victim said the driver of a white pick-up truck got upset that he couldn’t pass them during heavy traffic.

The victim told police that the truck driver tried to push him off the roadway while he was taking the exit ramp to S. State Street in Girard.

The suspect then pulled in front of them at the red light and refused to move when the light turned green. The truck driver then got out of the truck and kicked the bumper of the victim’s car, the report said.

According to the report, the victim said the suspect also threw an unknown liquid at his car.

Police said there were scuff marks on the bumper and the car’s paint was damaged.

Security footage outside Rolling Mills was able to capture the suspect’s vehicle, the report said.

More stories from WKBN.com: