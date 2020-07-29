Report: Profanity carved into windows at Market Street Elementary in Boardman

Boardman police were there due to recent issues with reported damage to the building

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police were conducting a security check of Market Street Elementary School early Monday morning and found three damaged windows.

In the top of one of the damaged windows, someone carved “yung dagger d**k.” “Break it” was carved into the bottom window, and “swoop” was written on the other window.

On a door nearby, there was a carving of the word “f**k”.

All damages were not previously documented.