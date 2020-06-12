Report: Postal worker attacked by dog in Warren

The 29-year-old woman went to St. Joseph Warren Hospital with injuries that were listed as apparently minor

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A U.S. Postal worker was attacked by a dog Monday while delivering mail in Warren, according to a police report.

The 29-year-old woman went to St. Joseph Warren Hospital with injuries that were listed as apparently minor.

According to the report, the worker was putting mail in a mailbox in the 1500 block of Edgehill Ave. SE when a Pitbull/Shepherd mix attacked her. The worker used her mailbag to fend off the dog at which time the owner came and got the dog secured, the report stated.

The owner faces a vicious dog charge.

