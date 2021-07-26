Report: Police investigate ‘grab or kiss’ assault in Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police are investigating after a girl reported being assaulted in a park.

Parents of a girl reported to police that their daughter was assaulted at Todd Park Thursday by two males who said they were filming a YouTube video called “Grab or Kiss.”

The girl said she went to the park to meet a friend and that two males were there. One of the males said he was 14, the other said he was in 10th grade, according to the police report.

The girl said that the boys told her they were Youtubers filming a video series called “Grab or Kiss” and that she had to choose whether they were going to grab her or kiss her. The girl said she did not want to choose or participate.

The girl said the boys told her, “Choose or we will choose for you” and one of them grabbed her inappropriately. She said the whole interaction was recorded on one of the boys’ cellphone. Then, she said one of the boys grabbed her and tried to pull her close to him.

The girl was able to break away and leave the park. She reported the incident to her parents and officers were called.

The girl told police that another man at the park who said he was 25 years old witnessed the whole interaction. She said this man did not participate in the incident but did nothing to stop it.