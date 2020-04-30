Report: Police chase, hit-and-run, leads to Youngstown man’s arrest

Reports said police tried to pull over a car Allen was driving just after 3 p.m. for an illegal turn on South Avenue, but he failed to stop

YOUNGSTOWN (WKBN) — Reports said a man arrested following a chase Wednesday afternoon has a warrant on a traffic case from municipal court.

Larese Allen, 26, of Cedar Lane, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, hit skip, possession of drugs and the warrant. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Instead he led police on a chase to Shirley Road which was called off by supervisors, reports said.

A few moments later police got a call for a three-vehicle accident at Wilson and Center streets. One of the vehicles involved was the car Allen was driving that was chased by police. Reports said witnesses told police that they saw Allen running away after the accident.

Police searched the area and found him hiding in a yard on North Montgomery Avenue reports said.

When police searched the car before it was towed they found 47 painkillers in the center console, reports said.

No one was hurt in the accident.