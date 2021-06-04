Report: Police charge Warren woman with OVI after she hits man with car

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman was arrested after officers say she hit a pedestrian while driving under the influence.

Police were called to the intersection of West Market Street and Southern Boulevard in Warren around 1:30 a.m. Friday after a caller said a woman in a red car hit a man and drove away after pulling him into her car.

The caller told police they followed the vehicle to the 3000 block of Lancer Ct., where the car was parked.

Police said they saw the victim sitting in the backseat of the car, which had damage to the driver-side mirror and hood.

The driver, Shanae Jarmon, 40, told police that she went to the store to buy cigarettes and was on her way back to her house when she hit the man in front of 2801 W. Market St. She told police that she got out and saw the victim was hurt and brought him back to her house to help him.

An ambulance took the victim to St. Joseph Warren Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

While walking around the car, an officer said he saw an open bottle of Wild Irish Rose sitting in the front passenger seat next to Jarmon’s purse.

The officer said there were also several unopened bottles of alcohol strewn throughout the car.

Police said Jarmon admitted to having a couple of drinks and took a field sobriety test. Jarmon complained of medical issues during the test, but said she was still able to complete it, according to the police report.

Police stopped the test due to safety concerns and arrested Jarmon under suspicion of OVI.

Police transported Jarmon to St. Joseph’s for a blood test, and she was released from custody.

She pleaded not guilty to the OVI charge in court, according to court records.