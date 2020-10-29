Report: Police catch 3 kids breaking into Liberty stadium

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said three kids will be facing charges after they were caught breaking into the Liberty football stadium.

According to a police report, a Liberty Local Schools’ custodian reported ongoing issues with people breaking into the stadium and turning the lights on. The window to the press box was damaged as a result.

Police said three kids were found in the stadium last Friday. They admitted to getting into the press box area through a broken window, according to the report.

Officers turned them over to their parents and say they will face criminal trespass and damaging charges.

